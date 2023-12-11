Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Russians still support Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine

By Alexander Hill, Professor of Military History, University of Calgary
Polls suggest many Russians remain supportive of Putin and the war in Ukraine. Economic realities and western double standards likely play a big role.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
