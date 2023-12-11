Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital platforms like TikTok could help China extend its censorship regime across borders

By Ge Chen, Assistant Professor in Global Media & Information Law, Durham University
China’s drive to expand its influence through soft power mechanisms like censorship is coming into sharper focus, especially under Xi Jinping’s leadership. Recently, the social media app TikTok has become a prominent symbol of this global strategy.

The platform consistently denies that its Chinese…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP28 delivers ‘death certificate’ for island nations
~ Gustav Mahler’s symphonies in cinema – and why Maestro's Symphony No.2 and Tár's Symphony No.5 sound so different
~ Dopamine menus: the science behind the trend – and how it might help people with ADHD
~ Ukraine war: stakes are high for EU and Ukraine ahead of crucial European summit
~ Serbian election: another win for the Serbian Progressive Party will threaten peace in Europe
~ A year on, Honduras’ ‘Bukele-like’ approach to security is putting everybody in danger
~ Uphold freedoms, fulfill the promise of human rights, urges UN chief
~ SIDS chart vision for energy transition at COP28, advocating tripling renewable energy initiatives and global decarbonisation efforts
~ Kenya at 60: the patriotic choral music used to present one version of history – podcast
~ Climate change: if warming approaches 2°C, a trickle of extinctions will become a flood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter