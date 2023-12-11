Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queer life in Africa is also full of joy – remembering the carnival in Mozambique

By Caio Simões de Araújo, Postdoctoral Curatorial Fellow, Centre for Humanities Research, University of the Western Cape
From the 1950s to the early 1970s the carnival was a place for queer expression and attracted performers from as far away as Brazil.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ SIDS chart vision for energy transition at COP28, advocating tripling renewable energy initiatives and global decarbonisation efforts
~ Kenya at 60: the patriotic choral music used to present one version of history – podcast
~ Climate change: if warming approaches 2°C, a trickle of extinctions will become a flood
~ Most investors aren't paying attention to climate risks – the financial system needs to change
~ Whooping cough cases increasing in the UK – what you need to know
~ Why do people have wisdom teeth?
~ How do pacemakers and defibrillators work? A cardiologist explains how they interact with the electrical system of the heart
~ Teens don't know everything − and those who acknowledge that fact are more eager to learn
~ How cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger became the scents of winter holidays, far from their tropical origins
~ The Napoléon that Ridley Scott and Hollywood won’t let you see
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter