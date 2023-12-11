Tolerance.ca
India: Protection of the human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir must guide the way forward

By Amnesty International
Responding to Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the central government’s 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which granted special status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, Aakar Patel, chair of board at Amnesty International India, said:  “For decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have faced grave abuse of their rights […] The post India: Protection of the human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir must guide the way forward  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


