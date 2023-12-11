A new report wants more funding and better support for Australian schools. But we need a proper plan for how to get there
By Glenn C Savage, Associate Professor of Education Policy and the Future of Schooling, The University of Melbourne
Jacob Broom, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Education Minister Jason Clare released a major report on schools on Monday. This will inform the next round of federal funding as part of the National School Reform Agreement.
