Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Veto Dangerous Pesticide Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A worker applies fungicide after harvesting a soybean crop in the Central-West Region of Paraná, Brazil, September 16, 2023 © 2023 Dirceu Portugal/Fotoarena/Sipa via AP Photo (São Paulo) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should veto a bill set to weaken regulations on the registration and authorization of pesticides in Brazil, Human Rights Watch said today. Bill 1459/2022, passed by the Senate in a rushed procedure on November 28, 2023, presents a serious threat to the environment and the right to health. The bill, which rights and environmental groups call “the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ SIDS chart vision for energy transition at COP28, advocating tripling renewable energy initiatives and global decarbonisation efforts
~ Kenya at 60: the patriotic choral music used to present one version of history – podcast
~ Climate change: if warming approaches 2°C, a trickle of extinctions will become a flood
~ Most investors aren't paying attention to climate risks – the financial system needs to change
~ Whooping cough cases increasing in the UK – what you need to know
~ Why do people have wisdom teeth?
~ How do pacemakers and defibrillators work? A cardiologist explains how they interact with the electrical system of the heart
~ Teens don't know everything − and those who acknowledge that fact are more eager to learn
~ How cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger became the scents of winter holidays, far from their tropical origins
~ The Napoléon that Ridley Scott and Hollywood won’t let you see
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter