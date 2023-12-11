We're on track to eliminate hepatitis C, but stigma remains and reinfection is a risk
By Dion Kagan, Research Officer, Gender, Law and Drugs program, La Trobe University
Emily Lenton, Research officer, La Trobe University
Kate Seear, Associate professor, La Trobe University
Sean Mulcahy, Research Officer, La Trobe University
More than half of Australians with hepatitis C have accessed treatment which usually cures the condition. But to eliminate the disease, we need to prevent re-infection and tackle stigma.
- Sunday, December 10, 2023