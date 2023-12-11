Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're on track to eliminate hepatitis C, but stigma remains and reinfection is a risk

By Dion Kagan, Research Officer, Gender, Law and Drugs program, La Trobe University
Emily Lenton, Research officer, La Trobe University
Kate Seear, Associate professor, La Trobe University
Sean Mulcahy, Research Officer, La Trobe University
More than half of Australians with hepatitis C have accessed treatment which usually cures the condition. But to eliminate the disease, we need to prevent re-infection and tackle stigma.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We are hurtling towards a million international students in Australia – migration changes will only slow this growth, not stop it
~ Yemen: Warring Parties Deepen Water Crisis
~ Ugandans Challenge Anti-Homosexuality Act
~ Ukraine/Russia: Children’s futures under attack as Russian aggression in Ukraine continues to restrict schooling
~ Indonesia: Human Rights Issues in Upcoming Election
~ Fairy Tales at QAGOMA: how we revived these stories with new myths, new media and new quirks
~ Doing science in Antarctica has harmed an environment under great pressure. Here's how we can do better
~ How the poetically-charged art of Tacita Dean gives its audience a moment for stillness and time
~ The government is bringing immigration back to 'normal levels' but cuts are not as dramatic as they seem
~ Male infertility is more common than you may think. Here are 5 ways to protect your sperm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter