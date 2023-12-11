Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We are hurtling towards a million international students in Australia – migration changes will only slow this growth, not stop it

By Peter Hurley, Director, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melinda Hildebrandt, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
The Australian government is aiming to rein in the growth of international students in its new migration policy, released on Monday.

This is in response to record levels of international students entering the country once COVID-related border closures were lifted. Current and former international students living in Australia already number 860,000 and are hurtling towards one million people.

As Home Affairs Minister…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Warring Parties Deepen Water Crisis
~ Ugandans Challenge Anti-Homosexuality Act
~ Ukraine/Russia: Children’s futures under attack as Russian aggression in Ukraine continues to restrict schooling
~ Indonesia: Human Rights Issues in Upcoming Election
~ Fairy Tales at QAGOMA: how we revived these stories with new myths, new media and new quirks
~ We're on track to eliminate hepatitis C, but stigma remains and reinfection is a risk
~ Doing science in Antarctica has harmed an environment under great pressure. Here's how we can do better
~ How the poetically-charged art of Tacita Dean gives its audience a moment for stillness and time
~ The government is bringing immigration back to 'normal levels' but cuts are not as dramatic as they seem
~ Male infertility is more common than you may think. Here are 5 ways to protect your sperm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter