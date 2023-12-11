Tolerance.ca
Ugandans Challenge Anti-Homosexuality Act

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human Rights lawyers led by West Budama North East Constituency Member of Parliament Fox Odoi-Oywelowo (R) attend the hearing of petitions and applications challenging the anti-gay law at the constitutional court in Kampala, Uganda, November 28, 2023.  © 2023 Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters Ugandan human rights activists, journalists, religious leaders, academics, and lawyers are currently challenging the Anti-Homosexuality Act, which came into force in May, in court. The case, which enters its final pretrial stage today, will soon proceed to trial. The Anti-Homosexuality Act…


© Human Rights Watch -
