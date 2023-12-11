Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: Why China's clean energy boom matters for global climate action

By Xu Yi-chong, Professor of Governance and Public Policy, Griffith University
This year, China has built renewables at a truly staggering pace. But can its tech-first approach actually cut emissions – and find common ground at COP28?The Conversation


