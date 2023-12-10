Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technologies like artificial intelligence are changing our understanding of war

By Jordan Richard Schoenherr, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Concordia University
Artificial intelligence (AI) is widely regarded as a disruptive technology because it has the potential to fundamentally alter social relationships. AI has affected how people understand the world, the jobs available in the workforce and judgments of who merits employment or threatens society.

Nowhere is this…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
