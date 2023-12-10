Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From trash to power: how to harness energy from Africa's garbage dumps - and save billions in future damage

By Nkweauseh Reginald Longfor, PhD candidate, Sophia University
Garbage is decomposing in landfill sites across sub-Saharan Africa, releasing methane gas. If governments harnessed this as clean energy, Africa would avoid environmental damage worth US$6.7 billion.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda will soon be exporting oil: an energy economist outlines 3 keys to success
~ Government to toughen scrutiny of international students as it slashes net migration over two years
~ With Annastacia Palaszczuk gone, can Labor achieve the unachievable in Queensland?
~ 75 Years since Universal Declaration, UN Still Failing Older People
~ Why I am exercising my right to protest in Trinidad & Tobago
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Human rights must come ‘in hearts of people’
~ As Venezuela postures on reclamation of the Essequibo region, Guyana prepares for ‘worst case scenario’
~ World News in Brief: Nearly a million children displaced in Gaza, Guatemala ‘coup’ concerns, ‘enduring menace’ of genocide
~ EU: Bloc’s decision to not ban public mass surveillance in AI Act sets a devastating global precedent
~ US Lawmakers Threaten the Right to Seek Asylum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter