Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government to toughen scrutiny of international students as it slashes net migration over two years

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government will take steps to reduce the number of student visas being used as work visas, while also shortening graduate visas and reducing the eligible age.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From trash to power: how to harness energy from Africa's garbage dumps - and save billions in future damage
~ Uganda will soon be exporting oil: an energy economist outlines 3 keys to success
~ With Annastacia Palaszczuk gone, can Labor achieve the unachievable in Queensland?
~ 75 Years since Universal Declaration, UN Still Failing Older People
~ Why I am exercising my right to protest in Trinidad & Tobago
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Human rights must come ‘in hearts of people’
~ As Venezuela postures on reclamation of the Essequibo region, Guyana prepares for ‘worst case scenario’
~ World News in Brief: Nearly a million children displaced in Gaza, Guatemala ‘coup’ concerns, ‘enduring menace’ of genocide
~ EU: Bloc’s decision to not ban public mass surveillance in AI Act sets a devastating global precedent
~ US Lawmakers Threaten the Right to Seek Asylum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter