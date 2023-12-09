Tolerance.ca
US Lawmakers Threaten the Right to Seek Asylum

By Human Rights Watch
Since when are human rights negotiable? The Universal Declaration of Human Rights enshrines the principle that “everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.” US law holds that “Any alien who is physically present in the United States or who arrives in the United States (whether or not at a designated port of arrival…)…may apply for asylum…” But US Republican leaders are trying to change this decades-old law and, in effect, end the right to seek asylum on US territory by holding up the Biden administration’s supplemental aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and…


