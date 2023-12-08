Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The disagreement between two climate scientists that will decide our future

By Robert Chris, Honorary Associate, Geography, The Open University
Hugh Hunt, Professor of Engineering Dynamics and Vibration, University of Cambridge
Getting to net zero emissions by mid-century is conventionally understood as humanity’s best hope for keeping Earth’s surface temperature (already 1.2°C above its pre-industrial level) from increasing well beyond 1.5°C – potentially reaching a point at which it could cause widespread societal breakdown.

At least one prominent climate scientist, however, disagrees.

James Hansen of Columbia University in the US published a paper with colleagues in November which claims…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
