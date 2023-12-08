Tolerance.ca
The UK Can’t Legislate Away Rwanda’s Rights Record

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Britain's Home Secretary James Cleverly, left, and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta shake hands after signing a new treaty in Kigali, Rwanda, December 5, 2023. © Ben Birchall/PA Wire via AP Photo The United Kingdom government’s fixation with expelling asylum seekers to Rwanda went from absurd to grotesque this week when it introduced a new “Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill” to parliament. For many victims of the Rwandan government’s repression, reading article 2.1 must feel like a punch in the gut: “Every decision-maker must conclusively…


© Human Rights Watch -
