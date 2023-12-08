Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan Denies Voting Rights to Religious Community

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pakistani security personnel at a roadblock outside an Ahmadiyya place of worship in Rabwah, Punjab province, Pakistan, September 15, 2023.  © 2023 Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images As Pakistan prepares for nationwide parliamentary elections in February 2024, one religious group remains largely disenfranchised. Discriminatory provisions in Pakistan’s electoral law effectively exclude members of the Ahmadiyyah community because of their religious beliefs. To register as voters, Ahmadis must either renounce their faith or agree to be placed in a separate electoral list that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
