Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Haiti’s humanitarian crisis, disease outbreaks in Sudan, UK sentencing reform

As Haiti faces a situation of “absolute brutal violence”, the deployment of a multi-national security support mission is awaited with hope, the UN’s top humanitarian official in the country said on Friday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Baldurs Gate 3 wins game of the year at 2023's Game Awards – an expert review
~ Ex-Speaker McCarthy's departure from Congress reads like Greek tragedy – but stars a 'slight unmeritable man' and not a hero
~ The disagreement between two climate scientists that will decide our future
~ Frozen methane under the seabed is thawing as oceans warm – and things are worse than we thought
~ This hand-painted film is a 'must see' – what you should watch this week
~ How the Christmas pudding, with ingredients taken from the colonies, became an iconic British food
~ Viva Guadalupe! Beyond Mexico, the Indigenous Virgin Mary is a powerful symbol of love and inclusion for millions of Latinos in the US
~ Norman Lear's ’70s TV comedies brought together people to confront issues in a way Gen Z would appreciate
~ The NBA In-Season Tournament is a play for viewer attention — will it succeed over time?
~ The UK Can’t Legislate Away Rwanda’s Rights Record
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter