Human Rights Observatory

AI can teach math teachers how to improve student skills

By Yasemin Copur-Gencturk, Associate Professor of Education, University of Southern California
When middle school math teachers completed an online professional development program that uses artificial intelligence to improve their math knowledge and teaching skills, their students’ math performance improved.

My colleagues and I developed this online professional development program, which relies on a virtual facilitator that can – among other things – present problems to the teacher around teaching math and provide feedback on the teacher’s answers.

Our goal was to enhance teachers’ mastery of knowledge…The Conversation


