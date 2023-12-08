Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Michigan is spending $107M more on pre-K − here's what the money will buy

By Christina J. Weiland, Associate Professor of Education, University of Michigan
Ajay Chaudry, Research Scholar, New York University
About one-third of the nation’s 4-year-olds are enrolled in state-funded prekindergarten programs.

In Michigan, 32% of 4-year-olds attend the state’s public pre-K program. However, the state has invested an additional US$107 million from its 2023-24 budget to educate 4-year-olds, 20% more money compared to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
