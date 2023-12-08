Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does exercise really do nothing for longevity, as a Finnish twins study suggests?

By George M. Savva, Senior research scientist, Quadram Institute
We should not rule out a direct link between exercise and longevity, but it may have a smaller role than previously thought.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Graves of Nepali migrant soldiers in Russia shocked their family members
~ Benjamin Zephaniah, a unique British poet with Caribbean roots and a wide appeal in a multicultural society, passes on at age 65
~ Turning annual performance reviews into 'humble encounters' yields dividends for employees and managers
~ Government and nonprofit workers are getting billions in student loan debt canceled through a public service program
~ Conservatives' 'anti-woke' alternative to Disney has finally arrived
~ The holidays and your brain – a neuroscientist explains how to identify and manage your emotions
~ AI can teach math teachers how to improve student skills
~ Michigan is spending $107M more on pre-K − here's what the money will buy
~ The landmark Genocide Convention has had mixed results since the UN approved it 75 years ago
~ How Benjamin Zephaniah became the face of British Rastafari
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter