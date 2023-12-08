Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza war: Israelis feel angry at their government and abandoned by the international community

By John Strawson, Honorary Professor of Law and director of LLM programs, University of East London
“The attacks of October 7 continue until all the hostages return home.” So said an Israeli citizen called Guy Lenman speaking to me in Tel Aviv last week. His father-in-law Dror Kaplan is held hostage in Gaza.

Lenman summed up the Israeli mood. While the rest of the world seems to have moved on and is focusing on the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, the date in Israel is still October 7.

Many outside Israel do not seem to grasp that Israeli society is living not only with the brutalities that occurred on October 7, but with the continuing pain of the hostage situation.


