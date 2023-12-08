Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Erotic Vagrancy: Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor biography revels in scandal and excess of Hollywood glamour couple

By Melanie Williams, Professor of Film and Television Studies, University of East Anglia
The scandal that engulfed the tempestuous couple from the beginning fed a media and public obsession that lasted for the rest of their lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seven tips for ethical shopping this Christmas
~ Gingerbread is a delicious yet ancient staple of the holiday season — and its spices may have some surprising health benefits
~ Kenya at 60: the shameful truth about British colonial abuse and how it was covered up
~ Humiliation and violence in Kenya’s colonial days – when old men were called 'boy' and Africans were publicly beaten
~ COP28: Governments must urgently phase out fossil fuels and take rapid action to ensure right to water in MENA
~ Escalate Efforts for Release of Swedish Citizen in Iran
~ Australia's bid to co-host COP31 climate conference faces obstacles
~ EU-registered vessels overexploit and export small pelagic fish in African waters, investigation shows
~ Congolese Opposition Member Freed After Months in Prison
~ Israel's AI can produce 100 bombing targets a day in Gaza. Is this the future of war?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter