Human Rights Observatory

Escalate Efforts for Release of Swedish Citizen in Iran

By Human Rights Watch
It’s been 600 days since Swedish citizen and European Union official Johan Floderus was detained by Iranian authorities. Click to expand Image Johan Floderus, Sweden. © Private The 33-year-old Swedish citizen was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, as he was returning home from a trip with friends. He’s being held in Iran's Evin prison, accused of espionage without formal charges. His prolonged detention follows a pattern of arbitrary detentions of dual and foreign nationals used as bargaining chips, or effectively hostages, in Iran’s diplomatic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
