Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congolese Opposition Member Freed After Months in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Last week, the authorities released opposition member Lens Omelonga from prison in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. He had spent seven months in custody for having retweeted a post criticizing a foundation established by Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, the wife of Congo’s president. Click to expand Image Opposition member Lens Omelonga in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 9, 2023. © 2023 Private In May, Omelonga, the 31-year-old digital communications coordinator for the political party Envol (Take-Off), informed his family that he was going to a…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
