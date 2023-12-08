Tolerance.ca
Frank and far-reaching: Senate report recommends shake-up of the way freedom of information is handled

By Johan Lidberg, Associate Professor, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
The most significant recommendation in the Senate inquiry report on the functionality of the Commonwealth FOI system is this: move the federal Freedom of Information (FOI) function from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner’s Office (OAIC) to the Commonwealth Ombudsman’s Office.

The inquiry was triggered by the resignationThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
