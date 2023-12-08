Tolerance.ca
Yes, landlords gain from the repeal of interest deductibility rules – but it was a flawed law from the outset

By Alison Pavlovich, Senior lecturer in the School of Accounting and Commercial Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Labour’s 2021 property tax changes were meant to lower the cost of housing. But without a proper capital gains tax it only hurt investors and renters, and made the tax system overall less coherent.The Conversation


