Human Rights Observatory

Taken together, the NDIS review and the royal commission recommendations could transform disability housing

By Di Winkler, Adjunct Associate Professor, La Trobe University
Both the royal commission and NDIS review recommendations say big changes are needed so people with disability can live where and with who they want – and be free from abuse, neglect and exploitation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
