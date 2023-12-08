Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Phasing Out Fossil Fuels at COP28

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vanessa Nakate, of Uganda, center, takes part in a protest against fossil fuels at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 5, 2023.  © 2023 Rafiq Maqboo/AP Photo After one week of climate change negotiations at COP28 in Dubai, there is still no agreement on the most consequential issue on this year’s agenda: the human rights imperative to phase out fossil fuels. In the lead up to COP28, more than 80 countries had supported the call to phase out all fossil fuels. But the current draft of the Global Stocktake, the conference’s official report…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
