How to stay hopeful in a world seemingly beyond saving

By Simon Appolloni, Assistant Professor, School of the Environment, University of Toronto
Embracing hope in the good, alongside recognizing the bad, can reduce eco-anxiety, improve mental health and may just be the key to driving strong and meaningful climate action.The Conversation


