As the temperature rises, so do rates of domestic violence
By Heather R. Stevens, Researcher - Environmental Science, Macquarie University
Paul Beggs, Associate Professor and Environmental Health Scientist, Macquarie University
Petra Graham, Associate Professor, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, Macquarie University
Large parts of Australia are currently in the grip of a heatwave, and climate change means we’re in for more frequent and intense heat events into the future.
We know extreme heat can pose health risks, especially…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 7, 2023