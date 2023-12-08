Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Partners, Category for Asia Press Awards

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © (Bangkok) – The Foreign Correspondents Clubs of Thailand and Taiwan have joined Human Rights Watch and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University to administer the Human Rights Press Awards for reporting in Asia, the groups announced today. The awards will also have a new category to recognize the best reporting by “Newsrooms in Exile.” The expanded partnership and the new category reflect the increasing challenges and new realities of reporting on human rights in Asia, where a growing number of journalists are no longer…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
