Creative bureaucracy is possible. Here are 3 things cities do to foster innovative local government

By Pauline McGuirk, Senior Professor of Urban Geography, University of Wollongong
Laura Goh, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Robyn Dowling, Professor and Associate Dean Research, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Sophia Maalsen, ARC DECRA Fellow and Lecturer in Urbanism, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Tom Baker, Associate Professor in Human Geography, University of Auckland
A study of cities around the world that are developing innovative solutions to their problems has identified three key elements of success.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
