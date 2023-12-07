Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The sky's the limit: A brief history of in-flight entertainment

By Olusola Adewumi John, Visiting Researcher, Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre, University of Regina
In-flight entertainment has evolved significantly over the years, from a one-off experiment to the on-demand streaming services many of us are now used to.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What's the difference between 'reasonable and necessary' and 'foundational' supports? Here's what the NDIS review says
~ Councils are opening the door to tiny houses as a quick, affordable and green solution
~ Friday essay: blind people are often exhausted by daily prejudice – but being blind is 'inherently creative'
~ We thought we’d find 200 species living in our house and yard. We were very wrong
~ I’m an expert in diplomatic gift giving. Here are my 5 top tips for the best Christmas present exchange
~ Harnessing the oceans to ‘bury’ carbon has huge potential – and risk – so NZ needs to move with caution
~ When 'rights' divide: Trans kids need supportive families
~ How ChatGPT can help you do archival research — but never replace archivists
~ Bringing Justice to Child Victims of War
~ World News in Brief: Russia’s LGBT ban condemned, unprecedented Africa malnutrition crisis, health after childbirth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter