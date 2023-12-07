Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bringing Justice to Child Victims of War

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The overgrown playground of a residential institution for children in Kherson, Ukraine, where Russian forces allegedly took 46 children from, as seen on November 27, 2022. © 2022 Chris McGrath/Getty Images Children forcibly deported in Ukraine. Boys and girls killed in Israel/Palestine. Girls raped in Darfur, in western Sudan. These and other children around the world are victims – in huge numbers – of grave international crimes. Worldwide during wartime, children are killed, tortured, wrongfully detained, sexually assaulted, abducted, and forced into national armies…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
