Human Rights Observatory

From rented Christmas jumpers to ‘shwopping’, the secrets of successful business-charity collaborations

By Emma Macdonald, Charles Huang Chair in International Business and Director, Stephen Young Institute, University of Strathclyde
Rosina Watson, Associate Professor of Sustainability
While the world’s governments meet at COP28 to take stock of progress against the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, business leaders are also considering the impact their organisations have on the environment.

Besides the climate impact of their internal operations, businesses have huge potential to influence the world through their supply chains, products, and the choices their customers make.

Lidl’s recent…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
