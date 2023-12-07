Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Billions have been raised to restore forests, with little success. Here's the missing ingredient

By Dhanapal Govindarajulu, Postgraduate Researcher, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
Protecting and restoring forests is one of the cheapest and most effective options for mitigating the carbon emissions heating Earth.

Since the third UN climate change summit, held in 1997 in Kyoto, Japan, different mechanisms have been trialled to raise money and help countries reduce deforestation and restore degraded forests. First there was Koyoto’s clean development mechanism, then the UN-REDD programme initiated at COP13 in Bali in 2008. Voluntary carbon market schemes came into effect after COP21 in Paris in 2015, but all met with limited success.

In some cases,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
