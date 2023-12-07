Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: electoral reform prompts speculation that Kim Jong-un is grooming his daughter to succeed him

By Sojin Lim, Reader in Asia Pacific Studies (with special reference to Korea), MA North Korean Studies Course Leader, Co-Director of the International Institute of Korean Studies, University of Central Lancashire
North Korea’s succession is secretive and complicated. But it appears that Kim Jong-un’s young daughter is being groomed to take over on her father’s death.The Conversation


