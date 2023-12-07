Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson at the COVID inquiry: sullen, evasive and a danger to democracy

By Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
The former prime minister and his allies have dodged questions and passed the buck in an inquiry that is meant to give the public confidence that lessons will be learned for the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
