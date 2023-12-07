Tolerance.ca
There's no norovirus outbreak in the UK – so why is a sharp rise in patients being reported?

By Conor Meehan, Associate professor of Microbial Bioinformatics, Nottingham Trent University
A sharp rise in the number of hospital beds occupied due to patients suffering with norovirus has been reported by the NHS this year. According to the latest NHS weekly report on hospital bed occupancy, around 351 people on average were admitted to hospital every day last week with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.…The Conversation


