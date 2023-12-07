New investment labels aim to help savers spot sustainable products – but won’t always stop greenwashing
By Stephanie Giamporcaro, Associate Professor, ESG and Sustainable Finance, Nottingham Trent University
Jean-Pascal Gond, Professor of Corporate Social Responsibility, City, University of London
From the nutritional traffic light system displayed on a box of cereal, to the efficiency ratings we look at when buying a house, ratings and labels help us work out how to spend money responsibly. A new scheme from the UK’s financial regulator also aims to use them to help you invest responsibly.
The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) first sustainable investment labelling regime is part of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 7, 2023