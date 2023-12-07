Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New investment labels aim to help savers spot sustainable products – but won’t always stop greenwashing

By Stephanie Giamporcaro, Associate Professor, ESG and Sustainable Finance, Nottingham Trent University
Jean-Pascal Gond, Professor of Corporate Social Responsibility, City, University of London
From the nutritional traffic light system displayed on a box of cereal, to the efficiency ratings we look at when buying a house, ratings and labels help us work out how to spend money responsibly. A new scheme from the UK’s financial regulator also aims to use them to help you invest responsibly.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) first sustainable investment labelling regime is part of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bringing Justice to Child Victims of War
~ World News in Brief: Russia’s LGBT ban condemned, unprecedented Africa malnutrition crisis, health after childbirth
~ The Peasants: this oil-painted film of Władysław Reymont's novel is a visual masterpiece
~ From rented Christmas jumpers to ‘shwopping’, the secrets of successful business-charity collaborations
~ Billions have been raised to restore forests, with little success. Here's the missing ingredient
~ North Korea: electoral reform prompts speculation that Kim Jong-un is grooming his daughter to succeed him
~ The longstanding mystery of Mars' moons – and the mission that could solve it
~ Dear politicians: to solve our food bank crisis, curb corporate greed and implement a basic income
~ Ukraine recap: western divisions an ominous sign for Kyiv as the aid funding tap begins to dry up
~ Boris Johnson at the COVID inquiry: sullen, evasive and a danger to democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter