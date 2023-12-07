Holocaust comparisons are overused -- but in the case of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel they may reflect more than just the emotional response of a traumatized people
By Avinoam Patt, Director, Center for Judaic Studies, University of Connecticut
Liat Steir-Livny, Associate Professor of Holocaust, Film & Cultural Studies, Sapir Academic College
The Holocaust is not just a memory in Israel. It’s part of how Israelis understand themselves and their country − and it’s playing a part in how the country responds to the Hamas massacres of Oct. 7.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 7, 2023