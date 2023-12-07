Tolerance.ca
How EU-registered vessels use flags of convenience to mask illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing practices in West Africa

By Zita Zage
' ... marine experts confirmed that the 'flag of convenience' is exploited by unscrupulous operators to evade accountability for illegal fishing, human rights violations, and other crimes.'


~ When research study materials don't speak their participants' language, data can get lost in translation
~ Disinformation is rampant on social media – a social psychologist explains the tactics used against you
~ What does weight-inclusive health care mean? A dietitian explains what some providers are doing to end weight stigma
~ Why dozens of North American bird species are getting new names: Every name tells a story
~ How I identified a probable pen name of Louisa May Alcott
~ Biases behind transgender athlete bans are deeply rooted
~ How new reports reveal Israeli intelligence underestimated Hamas and other key weaknesses
~ Apartheid in Namibia: why human rights and women are celebrated on the same day
~ 4 east African countries are going for nuclear power – why this is a bad idea
~ Terror in Uganda: what's driving the Islamic State-linked rebels
