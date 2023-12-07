Tolerance.ca
How I identified a probable pen name of Louisa May Alcott

By Max Chapnick, Postdoctoral Teaching Associate in English, Northeastern University
Before Louisa May Alcott published the bestselling “Little Women” in two volumes – the first in 1868, the second in 1869 – she wrote melodramatic thrillers, selling these short stories to magazines to bring in cash for her impoverished family.

On a cold November day in 2021, I was rereading Madeleine B. Stern’s introduction to her 780-page edition of “Louisa May Alcott’s Collected Thrillers.”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
