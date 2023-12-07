Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How new reports reveal Israeli intelligence underestimated Hamas and other key weaknesses

By John Joseph Chin, Assistant Teaching Professor of Strategy and Technology, Carnegie Mellon University
Haleigh Bartos, Associate Professor of the Practice in Strategy and Technology, Carnegie Mellon University
After the surprise Hamas terrorist attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, many observers were puzzled about how Israel could have been caught completely off-guard.

We were among those…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
