Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Terror in Uganda: what's driving the Islamic State-linked rebels

By Stig Jarle Hansen, Associate Professor of International Relations, Norwegian University of Life Sciences
The Islamic State Central Africa Province recently attacked and killed two foreign tourists and a citizen in a Ugandan nature park. Located in the country’s west near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Queen Elizabeth National Park is about 400km from the Ugandan capital Kampala.

The attack was aimed at Uganda’s most important source of foreign currency, the tourism sector. The sector generated


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
