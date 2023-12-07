Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How agriculture can make the most of one of the world’s biggest carbon stocks, soil

By Rémi Cardinael, Chercheur en Science du sol et Agronomie, Cirad
Armwell Shumba, Chercheur en agronomie, University of Zimbabwe
Vira Leng, Doctoral student, Université de Montpellier
Soil contains three times more carbon than the atmosphere. As climate change has become a global threat, agriculture’s ability to store more or less carbon is under close scrutiny.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
