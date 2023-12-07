Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Bill Shorten on making the NDIS fit for purpose

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Bill Shorten joins us on the podcast today to discuss the recent NDIS report and how he sees its path forward in modern Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
