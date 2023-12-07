Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Unprecedented drought in the Amazon threatens to release huge stores of carbon – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Brazil’s rainforest is a massive carbon store, so its severe drought could be a tipping point for the global climate. Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.The Conversation


