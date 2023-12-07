Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Benin: Sparkling new tourist projects cannot hide the spectre of forced evictions.

By Amnesty International
Forced evictions linked to projects seeking to develop tourism along the coast and, according to the authorities, improve the living environment in Benin have been carried out in flagrant violation of both Beninese law and international human rights law. This was the conclusion of Amnesty International as it released a new report detailing the devastating […] The post Benin: Sparkling new tourist projects cannot hide the spectre of forced evictions. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
